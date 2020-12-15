LEWISBURG — Aquatics facilities and a child care center at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center remained in the planning stage for much of 2020.
Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, noted that the plans for the expansion were only public for a short time before the YMCA closed during the early spread of COVID-19 in March.
“We were only there for about three months when we closed down, then we were closed for three (more) months,” McDowell said. “Since we reopened this summer, we have been working with architects to develop plans for a child care center and a pool.”
McDowell said the months which followed were used to look at developing operating requirements and the physical plant.
“That’s how we’ve used this time so that we don’t loose much time,” McDowell said. “That is an important piece and it does take a lot of time to do.”
McDowell was hopeful that the behind-the-scenes work would be completed in early 2021 with fundraising to begin afterward.
Meantime, day care and virtual school-age child care at the YMCA will remain open as COVID-19 mitigation enters a new phase.
“Who would have ever thought that we’d be running child care and school all in one,” McDowell said. “We’re taking care of these kids and helping them through a day of school while their parents are working.”
McDowell described the activity at the YMCA as “pivoting” to meet community needs.
YMCA adult classes, fitness and aquatics facility use will be on hold until Monday, Jan. 4 in compliance with a state COVID-19 mitigation directive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.