WEST MILTON — The West Milton Homecoming Festival will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the West Milton Memorial Park, River Road, West Milton.
Homemade foods will be available for purchase, including scalloped turkey, hot sausage sandwiches, hamburg barbecue, hamburgers, hot-dogs, baked beans, baked macaroni, baked corn and homemade cakes and pies.
A cake wheel, penny pitch, dice game, ring toss and children's games will open at 6. McNett Country will perform beginning at 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.