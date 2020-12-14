WATSONTOWN — Luzerne County Community College recently announced courses for the spring semester in Watsontown at the college’s Greater Susquehanna Center, 1100 Main Street, Watsontown.
Day and evening classes beginning Monday, Jan. 25.
Offered courses include biology, computer literacy, emergency medical services, English, health and physical education, math, music, psychology, sociology, speech and others.
For more information, call LCCC at 570-740-0261 or 800-377-5222, extension 7261 or email kforan@luzerne.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.