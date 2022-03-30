Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain to perform at Weis Center

LEWISBURG — George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
The family friendly performance is suggested for ages 4 and above.
There will be free pre-performance children’s activities, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium, sponsored by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. There will also be free pre-performance music by the Iron Ukulele Benders from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. in the atrium.
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, founded by Hinchliffe and Kitty Lux, has toured in the United States many times. The ensemble features ukuleles of various sizes and registers, accompanied by the voices of the performers.
The group’s founding mission was to have fun and “not to lose money.” Over 30 years, the group has succeeded in both not losing money and imaking millions of dollars. It has been seen worldwide, including by members of the British royal family and other crowned heads of Europe, at the Houses of Parliament in London and by millions of television and online viewers.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $24 for seniors 62 and over, $20 for youth 18 and under, $20 for Bucknell employees, $10 for Bucknell students and $20 for non-Bucknell students.
Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays the Weis Center lobby, and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
