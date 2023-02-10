Last week, I made my team-by-team predictions for the NASCAR Cup series. This week, a look at how I believe the NASCAR Xfinity series teams will perform in 2022.

• Stewart-Haas Racing: With three years of Cup experience under his belt, Cole Custer returns to the developmental series where he was once a title contender. He will establish himself as a championship contender early in the season, and hoist the big trophy in Phoenix before returning to Cup competition in 2024. Riley Herbst will continue to prove he doesn’t belong with a top team.

