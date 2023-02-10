Last week, I made my team-by-team predictions for the NASCAR Cup series. This week, a look at how I believe the NASCAR Xfinity series teams will perform in 2022.
• Stewart-Haas Racing: With three years of Cup experience under his belt, Cole Custer returns to the developmental series where he was once a title contender. He will establish himself as a championship contender early in the season, and hoist the big trophy in Phoenix before returning to Cup competition in 2024. Riley Herbst will continue to prove he doesn’t belong with a top team.
• JR Motorsports: Custer’s main competition for the championship will come from this team, with both Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry again making the final four. Will a top Cup team sign Berry for 2024? Brandon Jones continues to jump around between top teams. His performance will be the same, he may win a race or two but otherwise prove he doesn’t have what it takes to ever be considered for a Cup ride. Second-year driver Sam Mayer will score his first win.
• Richard Childress Racing: After a solid rookie season, Austin Hill will make the final four. Sheldon Creed will shake the bad luck he experienced as a rookie last season, and score his first win this year. Ty Dillon will run a limited schedule with this team, and continue to prove why he’s a lackluster driver.
• Kaulig Racing: Although he may not win a race, Daniel Hemric will be this team’s lead driver. Truck series contender Chandler Smith replaces AJ Allmendinger on this team, and should turn in some strong runs after he gets acquainted to running in the Xfinity series.
• Joe Gibbs Racing: John Hunter Nemecheck will be this team’s lead driver, winning multiple races. But just like his time in the truck series, he will show he doesn’t have what it takes to win a championship. He’ll be joined on the team by rookie — and former ARCA East champion — Sammy Smith, who will have a number of solid runs. Multiple drivers — including Joe Graf Jr. and Myatt Snider — will compete this season in Gibbs’ third car, which could be a factor from time to time.
• Jordan Anderson Racing: Parker Retzlaff, who established himself as an e-racer, will race full time in the Xfinity series. I expect he’ll show flashes of brilliance, while also finding himself in way over his head from time to time. Jeb Burton will drive a second car for this team, and will continue to be a mid-pack driver who occasionally runs up front.
• Alpha Prime Racing: Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive full-time for this team, and continue to prove he’s a driver with the same talent level as his father Kerry. Remember him? I didn’t think so. A number of other drivers, including former IndyCar racer and Nazareth resident Sage Karam, will run some races for this team. Karam could show flashes of promise, but will opt to move to either the Trans-Am series or rally racing. I believe he could find some success in either division.
• Big Machine Racing: Parker Kligerman returns to full-time competition, and could steal a win on a road course or superspeedway.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
