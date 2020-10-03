MILTON — As Father John Hoke welcomed a group of nine graduates from a unique program to the St. Joseph Parish Center Saturday afternoon, he noted what a unusual year 2020 has been.
“None of us knew what 2020 had in store when it came,” Hoke said. “You’ve really made something of it.”
The afternoon marked the graduation ceremony for the 17-week Getting Ahead in the Valley program. Hoke offered opening remarks for the ceremony, held at his church's parish center.
Rose Williams, program coordinator, said Getting Ahead in the Valley falls under the auspices of the CommUnity Zone of Lewisburg.
David Temple, of Milton, one of the program participants, said the graduates learned of community resources that are available to help lift them out of poverty and other unfortunate situations. They also learned the importance of sharing those resources with others in need.
“I love this group,” Temple said. “I have already shared it with 13 people who have filled out applications to be in the next one.”
Williams said this year’s graduating class met weekly, starting Feb. 25.
“We tried to remove every barrier for attendance,” she said. “We provided child care (so parents could attend).”
While the program organizers initially thought they had removed all barriers to attendance, the COVID-19 pandemic soon hit.
“We had to think outside the box,” Williams said.
When the pandemic first struck, the weekly sessions were held via phone or virtually. Participants were provided with a weekly food box.
As soon as conditions allowed, Williams said in-person meetings resumed.
“We met in a relatively large space so we could socially distance,” she noted.
When selecting applicants to participate in the program, Williams said it was important for her to make sure the class was s diverse one, incorporating men, women and individuals from various ethnic backgrounds.
Half of what participants learned through the program came from the curriculum, Williams said. The other half came from participants being able to interact with others who have found themselves in similar situations.
Cymantha Santiago-Nunez, one of the group facilitators, said she has also been able to learn by interacting with the participants.
“Each individual is unique in their own way,” she said. “They’re motivated to want to make better for themselves… I’m committed to wanting to see them succeed.”
Mary Hawes, a program graduate from Watsontown, said she enrolled as she wanted to learn the resources available in the community to help her “get ahead.”
“I’m not alone,” Hawes said. “I had a whole group of people who have experienced similar circumstances… We’ve, on some level, all experienced poverty.”
Williams said the nine program graduates will now be taking a six week financial literacy course.
Both Temple and Hawes said they are looking forward to that class.
“I want to learn to budget my finances,” Temple said.
“My public education didn’t really prepare me for financial literacy,” Hawes said. “I really feel I need to learn these skills.”
Both she and Temple also said they were glad the 17-week course was able to continue throughout the pandemic.
“I was (initially) worried the group wasn’t going to be held,” Temple said. “It was something I knew every Tuesday I was going to go see my family.”
“It was a really great thing in the uncertainty of the pandemic,” Hawes added. “It was a beacon, a bright light in my week.”
Graduates from the program were: Brandi Farbiarz, Mary Hawes, Gene Koons, Gail McRae, Margaret Nugent, Terrie Proffitt, Peggy Roup, Jessica Stafford and David Temple.
