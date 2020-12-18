Children to present 'The Wonder of Christmas'

WATSONTOWN — A cast of nearly 40 local children are ready to present a musical exploring the true wonders of the season.
“The Wonder of Christmas,” a children’s musical, will be staged at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, and during the 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, worship service at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown.
Jilline Bond — who serves as a pastor at the church along with her husband, Pastor James Bond — is serving as director of the play.
“We will follow the story of a skeptical boy named Tommy, who questions the significance of Jesus’ birth,” she explained. “Through fun songs and guidance from his friends, Tommy and everyone experience the true meaning of Christmas.”
Nearly 40 children, ages 3 through 12, will appear in the play.
“The children have learned songs... and they are highlighted with solos, speaking parts and dance,” Bond said. “There is a manger scene that will be beautiful.”
She teased that a “surprise guest” will be part of the manger scene.
Bond noted that social distancing has been followed throughout preparations for the musical, which will be free to attend.
“I’m so proud of the children and their hard work during such an interesting time in history,” she said.
The cast features: Aaliyah Carter, Aundreé Merritt, Ava Buck, Aviel Harry, Braylon Massey, Dayana Sanchez, Elovie Richmond, Ethan Merritt, Grace Calabro, Ja’Lisa Merritt, Jah’Leo Easton, Jameryt Nieves, Jenis Santana, Jilline Lyons, Joseph Vela, Jovie Buck, Juliana Otero-Torres, Karlynn Troxell, Kristal A. Pérez Rivera, Liana Davis, Lucy Melius, Maddi Thomas, Onesimus Trotter II, Osias Trotter, Paisley Tate-McCann, Raelynn Merritt, Sofia Davis, Shania Burrell, Tayah Wade, Xaeilys Nieves, Yederlin Gill Ramirez, James Bond III, Robert Javier Bond, Dayton Melhorn, Connor Reedy, MaKayla Tate-McCann, Alivia Kurtz, Keniel Torres-Fernandez, Lillian Richmond, Thaddeus Davis II, Selah Richmond, Evalynn Pelham.
