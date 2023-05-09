MILTON — Candidates seeking board seats across the Milton Area School District are contesting Pennsylvania’s May 16 Municipal Primary.
Five candidates are on the ballot for two open seats representing Region 2. Incumbent Republican Christine Rantz, the current board president, is running for reelection. Member Lindsay Kessler is not.
Four new challengers are seeking seats representing Region 2: Republicans Anthony Beachel and Jason Radel, along with Lara Dick and Amy Waldron, who have cross-filed as Democrats and Republicans.
Incumbent board member Eric Moser is running for Region 3 reelection. Member Andrew Frederick is not. Former board member Kevin Fry, who has cross-filed as a Republican and a Democrat, is seeking a seat to represent Region 3, as is Republican Amy Hoey.
Republican incumbent Joel Harris is the only candidate whose name will appear on the ballot for a seat representing Region 1.
Beachel is running in opposition to CR-SE, Culturally-Relevant and Sustaining Education, which, per Chapter 49 (relating to Certification of Professional Personnel) of Title 22 of the Pennsylvania Code, requires CR-SE competencies to be integrated into educator training and professional development programs.
“My objective is to prevent any of that stuff from further entering the curriculum more than it already has,” said Beachel.
The CR-SE program focuses on raising awareness about conscious and unconscious biases, stereotypes, and prejudices, and seeks to provide all learners with equitable education opportunities.
Radel sees his run for school board as an extension of his larger relationship with politics.
“I’ve been involved in politics since 2021, I made my first run. It’s basically been my lifelong aspiration to help as many people as possible,” said Radel.
For Radel, attracting teachers to, and keeping them in, the district is one of his greatest concerns.
“I definitely support the government’s push to search for and hire new teachers. We have to have quality staff to teach the children,” he said. “Being a teacher used to be a good thing. We need to bring that back.”
Rantz is also focused on attracting and keeping quality educational faculty and staff within the district.
“We have to work on teacher shortages. We definitely have a need for quality employees. The learning loss of students over COVID. My focus is definitely student achievement,” said Rantz, also commenting on her role in expanding educational programs for students. “I am student-focused. I am proud of our CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs, our trades. We have really been developing that over the last several years.”
Dick sees her background as an educator as a boon to her school board campaign.
“I have a lot to contribute, including 20 years in education and a background in data analysis. I know how to analyze data. I’ve taught statistics for years,” said Dick. “I teach future teachers how to teach math. I also teach regular math classes. Because I am working with future teachers, I do spend a lot of time in local schools with my students.”
Waldron also relies on her experience as an educator to inform how she would approach serving on the school board.
“As a retired teacher, I feel as though I’m familiar with a lot of things the school board is dealing with from the other side. I realize I won’t be writing curriculum anymore, but I do understand the process,” said Waldron, noting that she would like to see increased opportunities for students interested in entering the trades.“I know from experience that not all students want to go to a four-year university and that we’re doing our students a disservice if we’re not preparing them for the work world after high school.
“I want to make sure we have enough choices for all students to find something that interests them.”
Concerning taxes and the budget, Waldron emphasized the importance of enhancing educational opportunities while scrutinizing expenditures.
“I want to offer them everything we can but I also want to be conscious of the budget and respectful of the taxpayers. I think that our students are really the best investment we can make in our community, but I’m fully aware that part of my job will be carefully analyzing the budget to make sure we’re not putting stress on the taxpayers,” said Waldron.
Dick understands the importance of keeping taxes low, though she wants to make sure that budget cuts don’t impact student learning.
“I do know that we need to implement budget cuts to keep taxes low, but those cuts should happen as far away from the students as possible,” said Dick.
Radel also believes that taxes shouldn’t be raised.
“I’d like to avoid raising taxes at all costs,” he said, adding that he would like to see increased pay and benefits packages for teachers. “It should be a career, not just a stop along the road.”
For Beachel, the responsibility of individual taxpayers can be lowered by making sure local businesses are paying their fair share.
“We need to get these businesses up to 100%,” he said.
Rantz looks to her past experience on the board to help explain how she plans to approach future financial decisions.
“We have to run our school. It’s a business. We certainly have increased bills, just like a homeowner does. We have mandated programs from the state that we don’t really have a say over. The biggest part of our budget, of course, is salaries and benefits,” said Rantz. “I feel like I have a good voice of reason. I’ve been a good member and made good choices. I add, I think, some business sense. I have good financial sense.”
Moser is focused on not raising taxes.
“My goal is to never raise taxes. If we ever have to raise taxes, I want to make sure they’re less than the inflation rate. It’s the last thing possible,” said Moser. “I’m in my fifth year. Every vote I take I take with the taxpayers and kids in mind. I’m not into frivolous extra things.”
Hoey is largely concerned about issues of transparency and curriculum.
“The curriculum is just so far-fetched, the curriculum that is coming down the pipeline,” said Hoey, noting her opposition to CR-SE.
Hoey is also committed to not raising taxes, and said that, while she appreciates improvements to the district, she thinks spending has been too high.
“I’m running on not increasing taxes,” she said. “Do I think that we needed a stadium and a new field? Absolutely. Do I think the cost was way too high? Absolutely. I’m not going to approve something for taxes to go up that doesn’t make any sense.”
Fry, who served three terms as president and six terms as vice president, is concerned with both financial oversight and the student experience.
“As a member of the school board, my focus would be on fiscal responsibility while providing students necessary and updated programs, materials and supplies allowing the schools to continue providing a rigorous and relevant program of study to all students,” said Fry.
For Fry, when it comes to taxes, he sees both clear problems and clear solutions.
“First and foremost, we would need cooperation from the county commissioners to reassess properties in Northumberland County,” he said, noting that properties have not been reassessed since 1972.
“At one time, I advocated with Lynda Schlegel-Culver to eliminate property taxes and focus on sales tax,” Fry continued. “That would be equitable for all residents and eliminate the burden on the taxpayers. As it is, property owners shoulder the responsibility, and the elderly and others on fixed incomes bear an additional burden.”
The Republican and Democratic winners of each race will have their names on the ballot in November.
