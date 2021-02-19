KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg-area pet supply store recently took on a new look with an even newer look yet to come.
Jamie Stahl, Pet Supplies Plus store team leader, said a new sign over the front door indicated new ownership. Though there had been a transition, "neighbors" new and old were always welcome.
A makeover for the store at 7431 West Branch Highway was also planned starting in the month ahead. Pet owners will notice new fixtures and more products in stock when they visit.
But emphasis on healthy food products to maintain optimal pet health will remain. Pet foods with potentially unhealthy byproducts are avoided.
"You want to feed your animal a quality food," Stahl said. "Number one, they are healthier, less vet bills and they live longer. They are our 'babies' and we want to take care of them."
Healthier alternatives were also available for other common pet products, including improvements to a favorite "nosh" for dogs.
"Rawhide is not good for dogs," Stahl said. "They are chemically changed and will gum up in the dog's stomach. I've heard a lot of horror stories since I moved here about the rawhide."
Chews such as No-Hide, made from rice flour, were easier to digest and can keep a dog busy.
Stahl noted frequent users of the in-store dog bath may choose to sign up for the Dirty Dog Discount card.
The improved deal offers single washes for $10 or five washes for $25. The self-wash includes shampoo, towel and everything else needed. Stahl said no owners have turned down the card to date.
E-commerce has grown in the last 12 months, Stahl observed, and Pet Supplies Plus was in step with it. Pet owners can obtain supplies easily by ordering online. One-hour curbside pickup and delivery within 7 miles was also available among the options at www.petsuppliesplus.com.
Stahl stressed that Pet Supplies Plus would continue to serve with a personal touch. She said as people develop long-term relationships with their pets, the store would continue to serve its "neighbors" for the long run.
