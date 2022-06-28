HARRISBURG — A bill establishing statewide uniform requirements restricting the use of “Class B” firefighting foams containing added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) for training and testing was recently approved by the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
The office of Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), its prime sponsor, said the Firefighting Foam Management Act would restrict the use of foam containing PFAS chemicals beginning Sunday, Jan. 1. Senate Bill 302 would direct the State Fire Commissioner to assist firefighting entities with evaluating and determining how to transition to the use of class B firefighting foam that does not contain a PFAS chemical.
If approved, Pennsylvania would follow Colorado, Kentucky, Virginia and Washington that have enacted laws banning the use of PFAS chemicals in firefighting foams. The measure now moves to the full House of Representatives for consideration. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects.
The legislation would not impact the continued use of firefighting foams during emergency situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.