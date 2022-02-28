WATSONTOWN — Surrounded by shattered glass and wood, responders from the Warrior Run Area Fire Department worked Monday afternoon to free the driver of a red Cadillac which slammed through the front of a Watsontown business.
Responders were called at around 3 p.m. to TK Tackle, 223 Main St., after receiving reports that a vehicle crashed through the front of the business.
The driver was seen being helped from the vehicle by firefighters and medics, and placed onto a stretcher. The driver was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
Bystanders said they believed the Cadillac was backing out of the CVS pharmacy lot — directly across from the business — when the driver experienced a medical emergency, sending the vehicle sailing through the front of the business.
The vehicle was completely inside of the business, with the hood facing the direction of where the front door once stood.
The Watsontown Borough code enforcement officer was called to inspect the building.
In addition to the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, the Watsontown Police Department responded to the scene.
The 200 block of Main Street was shut down as responders worked on scene.
The Standard-Journal will release additional information on the crash when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.