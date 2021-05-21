LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council agreed to a request by Lewisburg Little League to serve prepared hot food from their stand at Daniel Green Field.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said the league sought more flexibility as possible playoff dates approach. However, the council stated the league would need to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements for safe food handling. The concession stand, a fundraiser for the league, had only offered prepackaged items to date this season.
Borough offices and Lewisburg Borough Council chambers will reopen Tuesday, June 1. However, there will be a “wait and see” on larger meetings such as council meetings and work sessions.
“Different boards and commissions like HARB (Historical Architecture and Review Board), the Shade Tree Commission and Planning Commission will begin to meet in person for meetings next month if they want to,” Lowthert said. “However, we will also keep a Zoom option open if they expect a large crowd or are just not comfortable with meeting in person.”
Similarly, the Public Works/Police Committee, the Administrative/Finance Committee and the Community Development/Planning Committee will also be permitted to meet in person if their respective chairpeople feel it is appropriate.
“For work sessions and council meetings we are going to continue to do Zoom,” Lowthert said.”We tend to get bigger crowds once you count all the elected officials, the staff the media and the public. We’ll reevaluate the situation later in the summer.”
Following a public hearing, council approved a revision to its wireless ordinance. Lowthert said Federal Communications Commission decisions since its previous revision made portions of the local ordinance illegal. Cohen Law Group of the Pittsburgh area was contracted to bring it into compliance.
While the revisions means nothing to wireless users, Lowthert said the revisions made it clearer as to where wireless companies could or could not place antennae. He noted it could expedite introduction of 5G internet service to the borough if they choose to.
The borough Administrative Finance Committee directed Lowthert to approve a Buffalo Township request for a battery back-up system for the traffic signals at Route 192 and Fairground Road. The costs will be split evenly between the borough and the township.
Council also approved HARB Certificates of Appropriatness for four projects. They included siding for Craig Bennett at 226-228 N. Second St., a fence for John Ptacek at 7 Brown St., stoop renovations for Union Dental at 44 N. Second St. and a door addition for Bucknell University Smith Hall at 380 S. Seventh St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.