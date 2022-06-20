MIFFLINBURG — The 113th Eberhart family reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2, tables 13-27.
Participants are asked to bring a dish to pass and silent auction gift. Free swim for children under age 18.
