BLOOMSBURG — A virtual public meeting for the Bloomsburg Reconstruction
Project will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Officials will provide an overview of the two-year construction project which will
include reconstruction of Route 11 (East Street) and Route 487 (East/Poplar Street
and Ferry Street).
This reconstruction will take place from Main Street to the Susquehanna River Bridge. Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard) from Sixth Street to Park Street will be milled and resurfaced.
The project includes new drainage, curbs, curb ramps, and traffic signal upgrades, street scape project, sidewalks and lighting where planned.
For more information on the project, visit https://auth-agency.pa.egov.com/sites/dot/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/Bloomsburg-SR-0011-114.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.