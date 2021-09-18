WILLIAMSPORT — Car dealerships across the region are teaming with Susquehanna Health Foundation for the 2021 Drive for a Cause fundraiser benefitting Breast Health Services at UPMC in North Central Pa.
Throughout October, participating dealerships will donate $25 to UPMC’s Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center in Williamsport for every new or used car sold.
Participating dealerships include Fairfield Auto Group, Bill MacIntyre Chevrolet Buick, Murray Motors and VanCampen Motors.
For more information or to donate to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, call 570-320-7460 or visit SusquehannaHealthFoundation.org/Donate.
