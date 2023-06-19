Meadowbrook receives donation to scholarship fund

From left, Rhonda Monahan, Runkle Agency; Steph Goodling, Runkle Agency; Jeremiah Runkle, Runkle Agency; Kristen Devlin, Meadowbrook Christian School; Mike Burns, Meadowbrook Christian School; Jenn Deitrick, Meadowbrook Christian School; and Linden Sommers, Goodville Mutual.

 PROVIDED BY STEPH GOODLING/RUNKLE AGENCY

MILTON — Runkle Agency recently matched a donation to Meadowbrook Christian School’s Scholarship Fund by Goodville Mutual, for a combined $2,000 contribution to the fund.

Through rigorous academic instruction and daily character training Meadowbrook is preparing children to make valuable contributions to our community” said Jeremiah Runkle, agency principal. “The dedication of the teachers and staff at Meadowbrook to making a positive impact in their students’ lives is abundantly evident and refreshing to see. We are pleased to partner with Goodville to support Meadowbrook’s outreach to families who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience what Meadowbrook can offer.”

