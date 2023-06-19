Meadowbrook receives donation to scholarship fund

MILTON — Runkle Agency recently matched a donation to Meadowbrook Christian School’s Scholarship Fund by Goodville Mutual, for a combined $2,000 contribution to the fund.
Through rigorous academic instruction and daily character training Meadowbrook is preparing children to make valuable contributions to our community” said Jeremiah Runkle, agency principal. “The dedication of the teachers and staff at Meadowbrook to making a positive impact in their students’ lives is abundantly evident and refreshing to see. We are pleased to partner with Goodville to support Meadowbrook’s outreach to families who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience what Meadowbrook can offer.”
Founded in 1982, Meadowbrook Christian School is the school of choice for the families of more than 400 students, from nursery school through 12th grade, representing seven counties and as many as 19 area school districts.
Meadowbrook remains the only private Christian school in a 60-mile radius to be fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Schools and Colleges, as well as the Association of Christian Schools International.
Scholarships are funded by donations, and distributed annually to over a quarter of enrolled students
“We are very grateful for this donation to our scholarship fund,” said Michael Burns, director of Advancement. “Every dollar we receive helps Meadowbrook offer a quality education to students who ordinarily could not afford access to a private school.”
