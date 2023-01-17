State files response to Anderson court request

SUNBURY — In a Tuesday court filing, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of State Bureau of Elections outlined its opposition to Thomas Anderson’s petition to compel the office to accept his nomination paperwork and add his name to the ballot as the Libertarian candidate in the 27th District Senatorial special election.
Pennsylvania Election Code holds that nomination paperwork must be filed 50 days before a special election. In the case of the 27th District Senatorial special election scheduled for Jan. 31, the nomination filing deadline was Dec. 12.
Court documents indicate that Rob Cowburn, chair of the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania, filed Anderson’s nomination packet before 5 p.m. Dec. 12. However, the filing shows the state rejected Anderson’s nomination packet because he failed to include a copy of his Statement of Financial Interests.
After being unable to reach Cowburn, an official from the Department reached out to Anderson around 4:40 p.m. the same day, to notify him of his missing paperwork.
On Dec. 15, court documents indicate the state contacted Cowburn by phone and told him they would not oppose a mandamus petition regarding Anderson’s candidacy, just as long as it “was filed as soon as possible.”
An exhibit attached to the filing indicates that on Dec. 16 Legal Counsel for the Commonwealth Kathleen A. Mullen sent an email to Cowburn, and told him that a mandamus petition would need to be filed “a.s.a.p.”
However, the state asserts that Anderson “inexplicably waited until Jan. 11” to file his petition, just “short of three weeks before the special election in the 27th Senatorial District to file this action.”
Anderson perviously told The Standard-Journal he only became aware of his name being left off the ballot on Jan. 13.
Citing Anderson’s delay in filing the mandamus petition, and the fact that counties affected by the special election have already finalized, printed, and sent out ballots, the Department of State urged the Commonwealth Court to dismiss the petition.
Anderson believes the department’s recommendation to deny his petition was politically motivated.
“The failure of the state to include my name on the ballot is tantamount to election tampering," he wrote, in a Tuesday email to The Standard-Journal. "They are there to administer the election, not to unduly influence it. This is a major problem with election integrity in this state and one of the reasons I'm running in the first place."
Should the court grant Anderson’s petition, the Department of State noted that an objection period would also need to be provided, “which would further delay and jeopardize the ability to conduct this election.”
There has been no indication of when the Commonwealth Court may issue a decision in the case. Anderson is hoping it's within the next week.
Republican Lynda Schlegel-Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton are the only candidates on the ballot for the Jan. 31 special election to fill the senate seat vacated by the resignation of John Gordner.
