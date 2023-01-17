State files response to Anderson court request

Thomas Anderson

SUNBURY — In a Tuesday court filing, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of State Bureau of Elections outlined its opposition to Thomas Anderson’s petition to compel the office to accept his nomination paperwork and add his name to the ballot as the Libertarian candidate in the 27th District Senatorial special election.

Pennsylvania Election Code holds that nomination paperwork must be filed 50 days before a special election. In the case of the 27th District Senatorial special election scheduled for Jan. 31, the nomination filing deadline was Dec. 12.

