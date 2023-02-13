MILTON — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) and the Milton Public Library (MPL) are celebrating National Leap into Science Week with a joint program to be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
Leap into Science is a nationwide program from The Franklin Institute Science Museum that integrates open-ended science activities with children’s books. Children and families explore the science of various topics, such as balance and light and shadows, through hands-on activities, while learning to think like scientists.
The LCM kicks off the week by offering on-site toddler programming 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the museum.
“Children 2 to 5 years old will explore the characteristics of light and shadow by listening to a story about shadows, hunting for shadows around the museum, and creating their very own shadows,” explains Michelle Heintzelman, LCM Education and Special Events manager.
The program being held at the library is recommended for preschool-age children and their caregivers.
"The Milton Public Library is so excited to partner with the LCM again for Leap Into Science week,” said Jeanne Greif, Youth Services Librarian at the library. “Exploring those topics in a fun way through museum programs or the stories in library books can make the subjects easier for children to understand. We hope our program will demonstrate how fun it can be to think like a scientist."
The program will also include a free give away of themed books and toys, while supplies last.
From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, the museum will host a wind family workshop with the Bucknell University Society of Women Engineers. Families can enjoy experimenting with hands-on STEM stations, seeing an invisible force create visible effects. These activities are free with museum admission or membership.
“These workshops are a fantastic way for families to explore STEM topics together,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM Executive Director. “Adults with little to no science background can feel intimidated to talk about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) topics with their children; however, the Leap into Science program is specifically designed to help children and adults learn to think like scientists and have fun while doing it together.”
Leap into Science originated in 2007 through a partnership between The Franklin Institute and the Free Library of Philadelphia, with funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The goal of the original project was to engage underserved children and families across Philadelphia in science and literacy learning, by training library staff to lead programs in their branches.
From 2010-2017, with additional funding from NSF and the Institute of Museum and Library services, Leap into Science expanded to 11 new pilot cities to test and refine a larger set of curriculum and training resources with underserved families.
