MILTON — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) and the Milton Public Library (MPL) are celebrating National Leap into Science Week with a joint program to be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the library, 541 Broadway, Milton.

Leap into Science is a nationwide program from The Franklin Institute Science Museum that integrates open-ended science activities with children’s books. Children and families explore the science of various topics, such as balance and light and shadows, through hands-on activities, while learning to think like scientists.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.