MIFFLINBURG — Winners of the ASPIRES Awards for the month of March were recently announced at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
These awards are given to students who demonstrate the behaviors in compliance with the anti-bullying program and who display positive behaviors and actions while in school. These students are chosen by their teachers, and the ASPIRES Awards are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg.
Third-grader Whitney Bingaman, the daughter of Marcella Hess (Bingaman) of Mifflinburg, was recognized. Her favorite subject is reading. Outside of school, Whitney participates in her church’s youth group, and she enjoys skateboarding. Whitney’s favorite place to visit is the zoo. In the future, Whitney hopes to become a nurse.
Fourth-grader Mateo Zettlemoyer, the son of Brian and Melissa Zettlemoyer of Lewisburg, was recognized. His favorite subject is art. Mateo plays the recorder and enjoys gym and math. When Mateo is not in school, he loves to play outside. He also likes to draw, listen to music and go fishing. Mateo’s favorite place to relax is in his bed. He also enjoys hanging out with his mom and dad. In the future, Mateo hopes to become a lawyer.
Fifth-grader Owen Zechman, the son of Ken Zechman and the late Bethany Zechman of Millmont, was recognized. His favorite subject is reading. Owen plays the trumpet in the band at school and participates in his church’s youth group, Caravan. Outside of school, Owen enjoys building engines with his dad, riding his four-wheeler and riding his go-cart that he and his dad built. His favorite place to visit is their beach house in Chincoteague, Va. Owen has two older sisters, Emma and Kyra, and a dog, a cat, a horse and chickens. In the future, Owen hopes to become a mechanic.
