MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT maintenance crews in Lycoming County will be picking up litter March 15-26 along Interstate 180 in Muncy Creek, Muncy, and Fairfield townships, and along Route 15 in Brady, Clinton, and Armstrong townships.
Crews will be picking up litter along Interstate 180 between the Northumberland/Lycoming County line and the Route 87 interchange in Fairfield Township, and along Route 15 between the Union/Lycoming County line and South Williamsport. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.
There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.