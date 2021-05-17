LEWISBURG — Rosemary Benfer, RN, a nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital’s Ambulatory Surgical Center was recently presented the DAISY Award. The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.
Benfer was surrounded by her fellow coworkers and mentors, as well as Hospital and Nursing leadership, as she was presented with the award. She was nominated for the award by a patient, Amanda Krebs.
In the nomination, Krebs stated that as a paramedic by trade, she is a terrible patient. “I had a knee surgery scheduled and was really scared. I can give an IV, but I sure can’t receive them. When it came time for the IV, Rosemary was so kind and so patient, she saw me straight through to the operating room.”
When having to return for a second knee surgery two months later Krebs was again scared and anxious. “I walk into the pre-op area, and who is there greeting me with a smile? My angel nurse, Rosemary. It was her day off, yet she came in to take care of me so I wouldn’t be scared. She is an amazing caring nurse and definitely needs to be recognized for her efforts.”
Benfer, a nurse for 34 years, first became a member of the Evangelical family of nurses as an LPN in the Emergency Department in 2005. She received her RN license and continued working in the Emergency Department until 2017, when she transferred to her current role at the Ambulatory Surgical Center.
The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.
Nurses are nominated by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals. Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.
Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers. If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit www.daisynomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.
