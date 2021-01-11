BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — With material and debris from inside of a Buffalo Township, Union County, businesses placed on the lawn in front of the building, firefighters worked inside making sure hot spots from a fire which broke out Monday morning were doused.
Firefighters were called at around 8:30 a.m. to Upholstery 5762, located at 5762 Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, after passing motorists spotted heavy smoke coming from the building.
The business was closed at the time the fire broke out. There were no reports of injuries.
Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control and remained on scene for just over one hour, working to douse hot spots and clear debris from the building.
Firefighters from Mifflinburg, Lewisburg and New Berlin responded to the scene.
A portion of Old Turnpike Road was closed as firefighters worked on scene.
The Standard-Journal will release more details on the fire as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.