MILTON — The Milton Area School District could see a reconfiguration of school schedules and locations for students in the 2024-2025 school year.
During Tuesday night’s school board committee session, members discussed proposals for an elementary realignment and a transition from the block schedule to the period schedule at the middle and high school levels.
The proposed elementary realignment includes educating kindergarten through third-grade students at Baugher Elementary School, and fourth and fifth graders at White Deer.
“Instruction for K-3 is primarily based around teaching children how to read and the basics of math skills,” said Baugher Elementary Principal David Slater. “Having students start their academic career in one building, spending four years in that, really lays the foundation of school pride and allows students to have the support and the systems of previous teachers.”
In a presentation to the board, Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart cited some of the benefits of the proposed reconfiguration, including: Housing early literacy resources under one building for K-3 students; using reading specialist teams in a targeted fashion to prepare students for fourth grade; extended time for students to build relationships in one building; better speech therapist to student ratios; and all kindergarten classrooms having their own bathrooms.
“These four years are an integral part of shaping a child’s attitude toward school…and making it an enjoyable experience of wanting to be there,” said Slater.
Part of the proposal includes educating fourth and fifth grade at White Deer, with the goal of cultivating an “intermediate atmosphere.”
“The words ‘intermediate atmosphere’ actually came from one of our current fifth graders in one of my conversations, along with Dr. Bickhart, and our fifth graders this year,” said White Deer Principal Jeremy Stetler. “They shared that having fifth grade and fourth grade in the back hallway of White Deer has created what they termed an ‘intermediate atmosphere.’ And what they meant by that was there were opportunities to have shared dialogues between classes and collaborate between classrooms.”
The cited benefits of having fourth and fifth grade at White Deer included: Building confidence and maturity; grade-level appropriate activities; targeted academic programming; developing leadership skills to prepare students for middle school; and providing additional space for activities.
“One of the other goals of this is we have room to grow at both Baugher and White Deer. In this configuration we’re not maxed out on space,” said Bickhart.
The current proposal is only being considered for the 2024-2025 school year, and not the upcoming 2023-2024 year.
“It is only the opening of the conversation,” reiterated Bickhart. “We believe we need to make a recommendation to start a healthy conversation. However, we also recognize that there are considerations to be discussed.”
Board member Lindsay Kessler raised concerns about the logistics of transportation related to the proposed reconfiguration.
“I think transportation is key,” said Kessler. “I want to see real data. For instance, if you’re talking about transportation, I want bus routes for every kid currently enrolled in those two schools and what that will look like in this configuration.”
Currently, students in kindergarten through fourth grade attend Baugher, while New Columbia-area students in kindergarten through fourth attend White Deer. All district fifth graders are also being educated at White Deer, due to renovations ongoing at Baugher.
The school board also discussed a proposal to shift the middle school and the high school from a block to a period schedule.
“The recommendation in two years, for 2024-2025, is a period schedule,” said Bickhart.
Currently, the school runs on a two-semester, four-block schedule.
The benefits for switching to a period schedule, shared through a presentation, included: More course offerings, more AP and honors courses, increased section offerings for courses, smaller class sizes, increased continuity of content and teachers, as well as more efficient use of staff time for professional development.
“From the middle school perspective, you’ll see that our students in the middle school would see the same benefits that the high school would see in an eight period schedule,” said Middle School Principal Greg Scoggins. “But there’s also some that are specific to our building that are important to point out.”
Scoggins noted that some of those benefits included: More opportunities for targeted interventions, a 45-minute course length that is more age appropriate, and increased opportunities for students to take classes and attend clubs they enjoy with greater frequency.
Bickhart also noted that there is a financial component to the proposed reconfiguration.
“I believe, sitting in this role, that to move us forward from a financial standpoint, and looking at attrition and looking at staffing, this option will allow attrition to happen in certain areas and reduce staff,” said Bickhart. “It’s a systematic approach over the next two to three years of reducing anywhere from 10-12 staff through attrition. This, I believe, positions us where we’re not crushing programs.”
A proposal to consider a badging system for Milton kindergarten students was also presented to the board by White Deer and Baugher kindergarten teachers Jessica Joseph, Loreen Romania, Brianna Herman, Courtney Baker, Jennifer Swineford and Lauren Steiner.
The proposed badging system would focus on the mastery of skills instead of grades.
“All of these badges are things we were already doing in our classrooms. These are all skills that your child has learned. This is just presenting them in a different format,” said Joseph, noting that there would be no change to the curriculum.
The badging system, which was created specifically for Milton, would take effect at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, if approved by the board at the next meeting.
