MILTON — Milton’s fire chief is challenging an incumbent Independent for a four-year seat representing Ward 5 on Milton Borough Council.
Republican Scott Derr, 44, is challenging Richard Specht, a 1967 graduate of the Milton Area High School and 12-year council member, for the seat.
“I have lived on the same street in Milton since 1952,” Specht said. “I retired from Conagra in 2006 as technical service director, after 30 years of service.”
A 1971 graduate of Penn State University, Specht served for 10 years as borough council’s representative to the Milton Public Library board of directors.
Derr, a 1995 graduate of the Milton Area High School, has volunteered with the Milton Fire Department since 2008. He is currently the department’s chief.
He has worked for Furmano Foods since December 2003. Prior to that, Derr worked for Land O Lakes for seven years.
“I’d like to serve on council as I feel I have more to give back to the Milton community,” Derr said. “Serving on council has always appealed to me.”
Specht said he was inspired to run as a write-in candidate for council in 2009 when he learned there were no Ward 5 candidates on the ballot.
“I believe the key issue facing the borough is the growth required to maintain the health and resiliency of a vibrant and proud community, while using prudent and responsible financial methods,” he said.
At times, Specht said tax increases are necessary.
“Increasing costs play no healthy role when they burden the residents to the point where they contemplate leaving the borough,” he said. “I hope to continue in reviewing the borough’s accounting procedures and spending details.
“This also requires inquiring into ways to bring more income-producing jobs into the borough,” Specht added. “I hope to help in the identification, analysis, support and implementation of those ways.”
As a council member, Derr plans to assist on finding ways to bring more businesses into the downtown community.
Several other four-year seats on council are also on the ballot. The seats are uncontested. Those on the ballot are: Jeff Robol, Republican, Ward 1; Kevin Scheimreif, Republican, Ward 2; Linda Meckley, Republican, Ward 3; and Ruben Medina, Republican, Ward 4.
Members of Milton Borough Council receive a $30 monthly stipend if they attend at least one of two council meetings per month.
Republican Gary Fullmer is uncontested on the ballot seeking to be re-elected to a four-year term as tax collector.
Two candidates are vying for a four-year term representing Region 3 on the Milton Area School District school board, Incumbent Democrat Kevin Fry is being challenged by Republican Joshua Hunt.
Two candidates are on the ballot for two seats, both four-year terms, representing Region 1. Republicans Alvin Weaver and Stephanie Strawser are both on the ballot.
Incumbent Democrat Brett Hosterman is the only candidate on the ballot for four-year term representing Region 2.
School board members are not paid.
There are no contested races on the ballot for five seats on the Warrior Run School District school board. The winners of each open seat will serve a four-year term. Those on the ballot are all incumbents and are: Gail Foreman, Republican, Region 1; Jennifer Meule, Republican, Region 1; Robert Hormell, Republican and Democrat, Region 2; Daniel Truckenmiller, Republican, Region 2; and JJ Lyons, Republican, Region 3.
There are a number of uncontested seats for various positions in municipalities in upper Northumberland County.
Those on the ballot for those seats are:
• McEwensville: Stacy Packer, Republican, mayor, four-year term; Fred Wesner, Republican, council member, four-year term; Chris Walker, Republican, council member, four-year term.
• Turbotville: Mayor, no candidates on the ballot, four-year term; Donna Lynn, Republican, tax collector, four-year-term; Christina Mensch, Democrat, council member, four-year term; Betty Figels, Republican, council member, four-year term.
• Watsontown: Russ McClintock, Republican, mayor, four-year term; Norman Eisley, tax collector, four-year term; Dennis Confer, Republican, council member, Ward 1, four-year term; Dan Folk, council member, Ward 1, four-year term.
• Delaware Township: Gary Truckenmiller, Republican, supervisor, six-year term; Jean Smith, Republican, tax collector, four-year term.
• East Chillisquaque Township: Christian Trate, Republican, supervisor, six-year term.
• Lewis Township: Ricky Dyer, Republican, supervisor, six-year term; Judith Hawley, Republican, tax collector, four-year term.
• Turbot Township: Benny Snyder, Republican, six-year term; Ray Brouse, Republican, tax collector, four-year term.
• West Chillisquaque Township: Vaughn Murray, Republican, six-year term; Kristin Tyson, Republican, tax collector, four-year term.
