UNIVERSITY PARK — Four Pennsylvania 4-H members from Northumberland County — Katelyn Clemens, Samantha Harvey, Bella Moore and Ryann Stahlberger — recently participated in the All-American Quarter Horse Congress, the world’s largest single-breed horse show.

Held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, the show attracts 650,000 people and is hosted by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, a state affiliate of the American Quarter Horse Association. Elizabeth Pope coached the Pennsylvania 4-H team.

