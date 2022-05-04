LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s Community Health and Wellness Department will be holding National Senior Health and Fitness Day from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 25, at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Activities will include visits with vendors, free health screenings, and a variety of instructor-led activities.
Highlighted activities will include: Pickleball available during the entire event; a Silver Sneakers demonstration at 10 a.m.; and golf simulator demonstrations during the entire event.
More information about the event is available by calling Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
