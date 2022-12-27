BLOOMSBURG — The ServSafe Food Safety Manager course, conducted by Penn State Extension, will be held Mondays, Feb. 6 and 13, at the Penn State Extension Columbia County office, 702 Sawmill Road, Suite 102, Bloomsburg.

The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13, with testing beginning at noon that day.

