BLOOMSBURG — The ServSafe Food Safety Manager course, conducted by Penn State Extension, will be held Mondays, Feb. 6 and 13, at the Penn State Extension Columbia County office, 702 Sawmill Road, Suite 102, Bloomsburg.
The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13, with testing beginning at noon that day.
These in-person trainings, taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities.
After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a score of 70% or higher, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years.
