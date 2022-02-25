LEWISBURG — Attorneys for Bucknell University have filed preliminary objections to a civil suit filed last month by a former university Public Safety officer.
Papers in the Union County prothonotary's office included a request to dismiss the suit as well as a request for an out-of-county judge if the matter is heard in court.
Officer Colby Snook filed the "whistleblower" complaint in January which claimed he was subject to a hostile work environment before resigning in November. His filing alleged the chief of the Public Safety department at the time committed wrongdoing in handling an allegation of harassment.
Snook's allegations apparently stemmed from what started on Monday, May 17 when he was called to look into a suspicious male trespassing and purportedly harassing a female student in a rest room.
Snook alleged that Steve Barilar, then-chief of Public Safety, said the suspect’s phone should be seized and secured as evidence. However, Snook claimed Barilar allowed the suspect access to the secured device and that an app was run which destroyed evidence. Alleged use of such a program was confirmed by state police.
The university claimed in their objection that Snook's "whistleblower" complaint was no more than a disagreement with a boss over how to handle a case rather than an exposure of unlawful conduct. Snook's allegation also did not meet requirements for a "hostile" work environment, though questioning by other employees may have made him "uncomfortable."
Snook was described as "disgruntled" in the objection but was neither 'a victim" nor "a hero."
The preliminary objection concluded the suspect, not the chief of Public Safety, could be charged if deletion of evidence from a phone was alleged to be criminal.
It also claimed that Snook voluntarily resigned from employment with the university and failed to allege that he was subject to conditions that made employment "intolerable."
Both judges Michael H. Sholley and Lori R. Hackenberg have recused themselves from decisions of substance.
