Students awarded at Humanities Conference

Students awarded during the Humanities Conference included, from left, Lucy Lu Cai, Nicholas Sifford, Dorian Hansen, Jeovannee Castillo and Taleen Postian.

 PROVIDED BY MARLA KRAMER/LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College recently concluded its inaugural Undergraduate Humanities Research Conference after presenting awards to six students for their dedication to excellence in research.

More than 100 conference goers representing 24 institutions of higher education from across the region and beyond participated in the event, attended student presentations, a keynote address, and enjoyed lunch together, all while helping to bridge the gap between their status as students and their futures as professionals in their fields.

