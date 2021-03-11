MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library's Book Nook in Mifflinburg will be holding book sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, March 20 and April 10.
Located on the main level of the library, the book store sells adult fiction, non-fiction, children's book and DVDs during library hours. Small items like puzzles, tote bags and zipper pouches are also available for purchase.
All proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used on materials, programs and services for the community to enjoy.
Donations of books are being accepted at this time.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Open to vulnerable populations only from 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays.
For more information, stop by the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market Street or call 570-966-0831.
