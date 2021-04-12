State Police At Milton DUI/drug possession
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin man was arrested for DUI and possession of drugs after troopers were dispatched to a welfare check in a parking lot.
Robert Reynolds, 47, was allegedly seated in his vehicle in the parking lot at 7:35 p.m. March 17 at 884 Broadway Road, when troopers attempted to make contact. Reynolds allegedly started his vehicle and was found in possession of heroin and methamphetamine. He was arrested for DUI and possession, police noted.
DUI
MILTON — A Lewisburg man was charged with DUI after a traffic stop at 9:30 p.m. April 9 along Mahoning Street, Milton, Northumberland County.
Tevin Gonzalez, 23, was allegedly found to be under the influence of marijuana when police stopped his 2010 Mazda 3.
Endangering
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a report of an unresponsive male in a parking lot and allegedly found a New Albany man slumped over the wheel in the driver’s seat of a vehicle while a 3-year-old child was buckled in a car seat in the back seat.
The incident was reported at 9:56 a.m. April 8 at Dollar General, 4935 Route 54, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Zeb Butler, 29, was awakened and allegedly showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and charges were filed, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — State police reported two injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 3:22 p.m. April 8 along Susquehanna Trail, south of Zarr Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
According to police, a 2004 Chrysler Concorde driven by Brandon M. Snyder, 25, of Lewisburg, was traveling north when it attempted a left turn and crashed into a southbound 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Erik L. Hively, 37, of Montgomery. Snyder sustained a suspected minor injury but was not transported, police noted, while Hively was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with an unspecified injury. Both drivers were belted.
Snyder will reportedly be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
1-vehicle crash
McEWENSVILLE — No injuries were reported when a vehicle struck a pothole, experienced a malfunction and struck a porch of a home off Susquehanna Trail, McEwensville, Northumberland County.
The crash occurred at 4:07 p.m. April 7 along Gearhart Road at Susquehanna Trail, troopers reported. The 2000 Ford Windstar approached a stop sign and hit a pothole which caused the rear motor mount to break, police noted. The vehicle accelerated due to motor failure and went across Susquehanna Trail into the porch at 2155 Susquehanna Trail.
No one was injured.
Suicide attempt
GREGG TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a report of a male attempting to harm himself at 1:28 p.m. March 27 along White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
The male threatened to jump from a tree, police noted. Contact was made with the male and he was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment.
Trespass
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg man was charged after he was advised he was to leave the Super 8 and did not.
Marc Troha, 32, of Bloomsburg, was charged. The alleged incident occurred at 8:58 a.m. April 8 at Super 8, Roup Lane and Sheraton Road, Valley Township, Montour County, after troopers allegedly advised Troha on April 4 he must remove himself and his property from the premises by 11 a.m. April 7.
Burglary
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Someone entered the residence of a 52-year-old Danville woman and wrote on the wall, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 3:45 p.m. April 5 and 3:45 p.m. April 7 at 2171 Broadway, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged fraudulent pandemic assistance claim.
The report was made at 7:13 p.m. April 5 along Boiardi Lane, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. A 40-year-old man was allegedly victimized.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Winfield boy allegedly took multiple Twisted Teas from Sheetz without paying.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 3:50 p.m. March 24 and 3:50 p.m. March 25 at Sheetz, 260 International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 2013 Nissan Altima was allegedly involved.
Theft from vending machine
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Syracuse man was charged after he allegedly used a screwdriver to break the glass of a vending machine at White Deer Run Rehabilitation Center.
The alleged incident occurred at 4:44 p.m. March 30 at the center, 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County. Daniel Ligoci, 29, was cited with criminal mischief, theft and receiving stolen property.
Found property
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A blue Toshiba laptop was found at 3:38 p.m. April 8 in the area of River Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Union County Deed transfers
• Kimberly A. Scampone, Kimberly Ely, Camden J. Scampone to Camden J. Scampone, Kimberly A. Scampone, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Douglas A. Winner to Douglas A. Winner, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ryan K. Graver, Laura E. Graver to Ashley M. Lewis, Anthony J. Lewis, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Margaret K. Lockwood to Margaret L. Lockwood, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Miriam D. Turner, Miriam D. Krouse, Lyle E. Turner, Lori M. Deckman, Lori M. Krouse, Michael A. Deckman to Corey A. Eberhart, Chelsea N. Eberhart, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Paul Lin to Holy Mother of God Russian Orthodox Church, property in Union Township, $1.
• Thomas B. Hosterman, Wendy D. Hosterman to Thomas B. Hosterman, Wendy D. Hosterman, property in Hartley Tonship corrective deed, $1.
• Kevin R. Jamieson, Courtney Jamieson to Adam W. Daniel, Amanda M. Daniel, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kenneth E. Day, Linda P. Day to Justin Eberhart, Linda P. Day, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Gerald L. Kauffman, Joanna Kauffman to Cassandra B. Mohr, Ryan M. Enders, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Janice C. Dreese to Frank DiTaranto, Marie DiTaranto, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Roberta L. Danowksy to Amber Erb, Earl Erb, property in Kelly Township, $1
• L and L Land Dev LLC, George L. Lloyd member, to Thomas A. Neilson, Nancy K. Neilson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Eric W. Moser, Cynthia W. Moser to Eric D. Moser, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Brian K. Greene, Rene M. Greene to Renee M. Greene, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Gai C. Glover, Lawrence Glover to James Gutierrez, property in Union Township, $1.
• Glenn F. Folio, Brenda L. Folio, Donna F. Nachtway, Michael J. Nachtway to Vito Mazzamto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in Kelly Township, $11.
• Gary H. Griffith, Christine M. Griffith to Gary H. Griffith, Christine M. Griffith, Jennifer C. Kratzer trustee, Holly L. Wenrick trustee, Griffith irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David J. Stahl to Carefree Construction Inc.,peoperty in Hartleton, $1.
• Melissa S. Campbell executor, Tristan D. Hauck executor, Debra S. Showers estate, Debra Hauck Showers estate, property in Mifflinburg, $135,000.
• Phillip Rathmell executor, Katelyn Rathmell executor, Linda L. Vonada estate to Dale E. Kratzer, Deeva M. Kratzer, property in Mifflinburg, $196,500.
• Timothy N. Turner, Rachael M. Turner to Heather A. Olson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bernard M. Sarsfield Sr., Annette Camuso Sarsfield to Gregory P. Breon, Diane M. Breon, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Stephen P. Durfee, Christen Ann Durfee to Eliza Reed, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David D. Zelner, Theresa A. Zelner to Jeremy A. Weaver trustee, Zelner family irrevocable grantor trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Chelsea A. Gillespie executor, Carmen Renee Gillespie estate to Patrick P. Kokoruda, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael D. Suders to Unon County, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Angie L. Fillman to Union County, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Steven M. Hoover, Ruth L. Hoover to Union County, two properties in West Buffalo Township, $1 apiece.
• Phillip D. Keefer, Jane M. Keefer to Jane M. Keefer trustee, Phillip D. and Jane M. Keefer living trust, Phillip D. Keefer living trust, Jane M. Keefer living trust, three properties in Buffalo Township, $1 apiece.
• Green Mountain Property Partnership, Ronald W. Gruneberg partner, Debra A. Gruneberg executor, Ronald W. Gruneberg estate, Bob W. Gruneberg partner, Drew A. Martin, Mitchel V. Martin, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• BHH Real Estate Partnership LLP to Store Master Funding XX LLC, property in Kelly Township, $10.
• BHH Real Estate Partnership LLP to Store Master Funding XX LLC, property in Gregg Township, $10.
• HFL Prop LLP to Store Master Funding XX LLC, property in West Buffalo Township, $10.
• HFL Prop LLP to Store Master Funding XX LLC, property in Lewisburg, $10.
• Allison F. Dearing, Joshua L. Dearing, Linda A. Kurylo to Joshua L. Dearing, Allison F. Dearing, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Henry M. Oberholtzer, Martha R. Oberholtzer to Johnny R. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
