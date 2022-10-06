Northumberland County Court Sentencings
• Joshua Russell, 44, of Danville, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; six months’ probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Rochelle Austin, 37, of Danville, six months probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Kenneth E. Feigles Jr., 66, of Muncy, three to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; $75 fine plus costs for failing to possess a legal registration and certificate of title; $25 fine plus costs for failing to drive in a single lane; $25 fine plus costs for a lighting violation; $25 fine plus costs for restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
• Selah Lucas-Fox, 26, of Sunbury, six months probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Aaron V. Kuttruff, 35, of Northumberland, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $750 fine plus costs for DUI; $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg Domestic Assault
LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police have charged a Lewisburg man with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct following an incident Sept. 27.
Police allege Jonathan T. Ward was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman at his home on North Second Street in Lewisburg. According to police, Ward threw a woman outside of the home, onto a concrete side porch.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 7:34 a.m. Oct. 4 along Newman Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2006 Cadillac Escalade driven by a 17-year-old Lewisburg girl failed to negotiate a right curve and struck a 2018 Mercedes-Benz driven by Anthony Alexander, 65, of Lewisburg.
The girl, who was not injured, was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed. Alexander sustained a suspected minor injury.
Two-vehicle crash
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:25 p.m. Sept. 29 along Interstate 180, West Hemlock Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2017 Subaru driven by Trey Gresh, 22, of Turbotville, sideswiped a 2019 International Harvester driven by Bento Samedy, 34, of Hamilton Township, N.J., after Gresh fell asleep while driving.
Gresh was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Car vs. deer
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a 2007 Ford Escape driven by Clyde Faltz, Jr., 38, of Williamsport, struck a deer which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 7:25 a.m. Sept. 30 along Route 147, north of the Industrial Park road ramp, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — D. Bowie Hauling LLC, of Bloomsburg, reported the theft of 100 gallons of diesel fuel, valued at $500, as it was syphoned from a truck.
The incident occurred between 12:01 a.m. Sept. 30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at 190 Cleveland Brothers Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
TURBOTVILLE — Patricia Seiders, 65, of Turbotville, reported the theft of Shapiro and Fetterman political signs, valued at $40, from her yard.
The theft occurred between 7 p.m. Oct. 1 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at 105 Queen St., Turbotville.
Found drugs
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of four bags of heroin being found at 8:25 a.m. Oct. 4 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
