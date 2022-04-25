LEWISBURG — Snyder-Union-Northumberland (SUN) Habitat for Humanity staff, volunteers and supporters gathered Saturday, April 23, at St. Andrew’s Church in Lewisburg for the dedication ceremony of a new construction trailer.
The trailer was dedicated in memory of Ted Chappen, an avid supporter and volunteer of SUN Habitat for Humanity. Chappen’s wife, Maggie, and son were in attendance at the dedication ceremony.
Maggie Chappen said “Ted would be absolutely thrilled with this very practical and useful reminder of his time here and work with Habitat. Ted’s mission was always to help people become the best versions of themselves.”
The dedication ceremony included a prayer from the Rev. Sarah L. Weedon, Act of Dedication by Pam Oren and Ed Wetmore, and concluding comments from Maggie Chappen. The trailer will be used to house and transport tools and building materials to SUN Habitat for Humanity sites for new home builds and home renovations.
“We are so very grateful. This is really a game-changer for us. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”, said Jay Helmer SUN Habitat for Humanity administrator and development officer.
SUN Habitat for Humanity partners with families and individuals in Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties to provide decent, safe, and affordable housing. SUN Habitat was founded in 1994.
To learn more about SUN Habitat for Humanity, donate, or volunteer with the non-profit organization, visit https://sunhabitat.org/.
