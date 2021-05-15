TURBOTVILLE — With interest in the Warrior Run School District's band program flourishing over the last decade, the district is in need of instruments to provide to students involved with the program.
Ryan Czekaj, a middle school band director, said the number of students participating in the high school marching band have tripled over the past decade.
"About 10 years ago, we had about 15 instrumentalists," he said, adding that 45 are currently involved with the band.
He credited Dawn Doll, a band director who passed away in 2019, and current director Taylor Rhodes with leading the growth of the high school band.
In grades four through 12, Czekaj said 120 students are currently involved in instrumental music programs.
Interest in the musical program among middle school is also surging, he said.
"The fourth-grade band, this is its third year," Czekaj said. "Our ultimate goal is to have 50 fourth-grade students in our band next year."
Currently, a little more than 40 are involved with that band.
Czekaj said it's best for students to learn to play a musical instrument at a young age. He particularly enjoys teaching fourth-grade students learning to play.
"That's an excellent age to begin building musical skills, and personal skills," he said.
While a number of high school students have their own instruments, Czekaj said renting or purchasing isn't an option for many, particularly those in the younger grade levels.
"We like to make sure that any student who wants to play an instrument has access to one," he said. "Our supply of instruments is running low. That's a good problem to have."
The band program is seeking donations of instruments from the community. Specifically, flutes, clarinets, alto saxophones and trumpets are needed. A precussion bell kit is also being sought.
"As far as the condition (of the instruments), we are happy to look at anything," Czekaj said. "Taylor is a fabulous repair person. With our partners at Robert M. Sides, we have the capacity to look at and repair (instruments)."
While the instruments will be used by students in grades four through 12, Czekaj anticipates most will be utilized by the younger students.
Several instruments were donated to the program within a couple of days of Czekaj announcing the need.
"The the last two years that I've been (at Warrior Run), I've been so impressed with the generosity of the Warrior Run community," he said. "The community has always helped out. I'm not surprised, but I'm so appreciative."
To schedule an appointment for band directors to look at the instrument to be donated, contact Czekaj ad rczekaj@wrsd.org or 570-649-5135 ext. 3119.
Donations of instruments are tax deductible, and receipts will be given to donors.
Financial contributions to support the program can be made to the Warrior Run Education Foundation and sent to the middle school, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville, PA 17772.
