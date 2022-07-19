WASHINGTON, D.C. — America-forward energy initiatives in the face of rising inflation and gas prices were a key theme of Congressman Fred Keller’s (R-Pa. 12) virtual and telephone town hall held Monday night. Keller also fielded constituent questions and called for action on issues including government spending and regulations, investment in agriculture and illegal immigration.
Keller highlighted a 9.1% increase in inflation over the prior year, the highest 12-month increase since 1981. He said the rising prices, felt prominently at the gas pump, are a result of the Biden administration’s “assault on American energy.”
“What (Biden) should be doing is talking to American energy producers on how we can unleash the American energy that will give us energy independence,” Keller said. “We introduced a resolution calling for the federal government to boost domestic oil and natural gas drilling. That would mean savings for consumers, and also, when talk about a global climate, we in America produce energy more cleanly than anybody else on the face of this Earth.”
He observed that Pennsylvania’s 12th District produces 4% of the country’s dry natural gas.
“What we need to be doing is we need to be making sure that the federal government is encouraging domestic production by allowing for pipelines, expediting permits for LNG (liquefied natural gas) facilities, and cutting through the burdensome task of getting approval for permits for drilling and other natural gas activities and energy activities,” said Keller, noting his sponsorship for the POWERS Act, which imposes sanctions on Russian oil pipelines, and the Make Energy Affordable Act, which would require the White House to publish a plan to address rising energy costs.
Keller highlighted local strides towards providing a path towards the accompanying jobs, including new CDL training at Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center and investments into Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Keller also toured the Pennsylvania College of Technology, the Williamsport High School Career and Technology Center, and Luzerne County Community College to gather feedback on educational programs to help individuals transition into careers in the energy sector.
Keller said he has also joined members of Congress in sending a letter to the Biden administration to undertake specific policy solutions to reverse regulations and barriers to agriculture.
“Our farmers care about the land and they take care of it very well and we need to make sure that we’re not getting in the way of them being able to produce food that is affordable for all Americans,” Keller said.
Multiple constituents raised concerns over local agriculture and foreign buyers of American farmland, which Keller said is an issue Congress is currently looking to address.
“We are looking at what that means and what we can do to make sure we don’t have our land being controlled by foreign entities,” Keller said. “Very high on our priority list, looking at how we secure our agriculture, have a secure food supply and the ability for Americans to produce it.”
On immigration, Keller highlighted HR 7212, the Safe Sponsors Act, a bill he has introduced which would bar non-citizens from sponsoring unaccompanied minors entering the country illegally.
“Our Safe Sponsors Act would require the department to make sure that the people being sponsors are in the United States legally,” he said. “I think that does a lot to make sure children are not being trafficked.”
He also called for stronger border control to prevent the influx of undocumented immigrants and migrant workers at the southern border.
“There are people who have been apprehended at our southern border who are the terrorist watch list, and fentanyl is creating havoc and causing death all across our country, so a secure southern border is certainly another thing that we need to think of,” Keller said.
Keller noted the federal debt of $31 trillion and advocated for the balancing of the federal budget.
“I’ve been working with the Republican Study Committee and we’ve produced a budget for fiscal year 2022. The budget that we introduced commits to balancing the federal budget in seven years, it funds the border wall, protects the sanctity of life, gives parents more say in their children’s education ... and it makes the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent,” Keller said.
Keller also touched on the passage of his bill, HR 7337, the Access for Veterans to Records Act, legislation he designed to help reduce the backlog of 600,000 records requests at the National Personnel Records Center by requiring the agency to maintain in-person staffing levels and funding digital record preservation.
“We learned, when our veterans were having trouble getting the necessary documentation for their service to access benefits, we went to work right away,” Keller said. “Unfortunately it took this long to get a bill across the finish line, but the people that are responsible for getting those records ... are back to work full time and they’re developing a plan and report to Congress to make sure we don’t see a backlog again.”
