LEWISBURG — A registration deadline for an upcoming BILL (Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning) Lunch and Learn presentation was recently set for Friday, April 8 at https://forms.gle/KFQfjLJo5viTpL2q7, lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu, or by calling 570-522-0105.
"Inspirations and Influences of Japan," a talk by Susan Ball Faeder, will be given at The Commons at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, 6 Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg. It is in conjunction with her ongoing solo exhibition "BLUE," at the Milton Art Bank (MAB).
Private MAB walk-throughs for BILL members are available at 4 p.m. Friday, April, 15, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 and 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at 23 S. Front St., Milton. Group size will be limited to eight per tour. Regular hours for the MAB are noon to 6 p.m Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.