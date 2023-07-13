WATSONTOWN — The summer heat can make the prospect of going outside to tidy the yard and mulch the garden beds unthinkable, but that hasn’t stopped one Pennsylvania organization from taking up the task of helping local residents beautify their homes and lawns this week.

Founded in 2022, Keystone State Outreach seeks to share Jesus with the community while also providing home repair and yard upkeep services to those in need of help, in the Milton, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Watsontown, Williamsport and Muncy areas.

