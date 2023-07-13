WATSONTOWN — The summer heat can make the prospect of going outside to tidy the yard and mulch the garden beds unthinkable, but that hasn’t stopped one Pennsylvania organization from taking up the task of helping local residents beautify their homes and lawns this week.
Founded in 2022, Keystone State Outreach seeks to share Jesus with the community while also providing home repair and yard upkeep services to those in need of help, in the Milton, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Watsontown, Williamsport and Muncy areas.
“We have youth groups from different states that registered to come. So we’ve got people from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Tennessee,” said Keystone State Outreach Camp Director Andy Reich. “We rent out Central Oak Heights to have the campers stay overnight. It’s kind of a camp and mission trip in one.”
Months before offering their services, Keystone State Outreach volunteers makes public announcements about which locations they’ll be visiting.
“As those phone calls start coming we have a couple guys that go out and look at all the sites and talk to the people. And then we get together and usually we have anywhere from 30 to 60 different sites that we look at, and then we look at what teams we have coming, what their skill levels are, what skill levels we have as site leaders that could help show and teach some of the students things,” said Reich.
This time around, Keystone volunteers were broken into nine different groups that are working across 28 locations over four days. One of those locations was in Watsontown, where roughly a dozen volunteers worked through the morning and afternoon Wednesday giving two homes a facelift.
“We’re doing some deck staining, laying some mulch, pulling some weeds as needed. Here I think we’ll be doing some exterior house cleaning,” said Chris Dries, a Milton resident and Watsontown site leader.
The idea for Keystone State Outreach came after a group from the First Baptist Church of Milton participated an out-of-state mission trip a few years back.
“Last year was our first year. Our youth group had gone down to Smoky Mountain Outreach down in Tennessee in 2019 and a bunch of our leaders and students were like, ‘we want to have something like this in our area,’” said Reich. “So we launched in 2022 and it’s doubled in size from last year to this year. It’ll be an annual thing, the second week of July every year.”
The volunteers in Watsontown, whose ages ranged between sixth and 12th grade, were coordinated by Mandi Restanio, youth pastor for First Baptist of Waynesburg.
“Andy and I are both on staff part-time for ABCOPAD (American Baptist Churches of Pennsylvania and Delaware), so when I stepped into the youth pastor role at First Baptist I was looking for somewhere to bring a mission team that was middle school and high school because a lot of places are either only middle school or only high school,” said Restanio.
Keystone State Outreach offered an ideal chance to bring together kids of all ages to volunteer in the community before heading back to camp to enjoy games and worship.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.