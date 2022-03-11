LEWISBURG — Mental health counselors asked for help from Lewisburg Area School District directors Thursday night.
The counselors asked for directors to adopt a letter of agreement with CONCERN, a provider of professional mental health services, an action which the board later took.
CONCERN offers services at rates such as $15 for 15 minutes of clinical coordination to $28.88 for 30 minutes of mental health assessment with orders written by a physician or PhD.
Vicki Fennell, Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) counselor, told directors that recent survey results have not been surprising.
“We’re seeing words like ‘anxious, worried, nervous and angry,’” Fennell said. “Those are the things that have been a result of COVID maybe not only in the children’s lives but maybe in our lives as well.”
Fennell said students who say they are “bored” and have struggled academically, need to be evaluated to see where their boredom comes from.
She added an observation that young people have in some cases forgotten how to “shine” after two years of a pandemic. It was up to counselors to guide students back to a positive level not seen in awhile.
Kevin Mowery, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School counselor, told directors that the role of the counselor was to help students navigate hurdles or barriers in life.
Needs to be met at the middle school level included truancy or not getting to school on time. Mowery said communication with parents was helpful as well as the free or reduced cost meal program.
Other recommendations included establishing a “restorative justice” program for student discipline. When a student makes a “poor choice,” a process of mediation leading up to making an amend is followed rather than traditional discipline.
Adopting a comprehensive support framework through an Advisory Health Council, adding counselors and a mental health and well-being screener was also recommended.
Counselors including Emily O’Connor and Kelli Molyneaux also addressed the board. All acknowledged the more comprehensive expertise the staff at CONCERN could offer.
Meantime, directors approved a $33,450 purchase of a TLM Sport field line painting robot and associated templates.
Templates, as noted in a catalog, allow the unit to accurately line fields for virtually any high school sport. Promoted as a money and time-saver, the robot may also be used to paint parking lot lines and social distance boundaries.
Among district residents addressing the board, Kimberly Drexler, asked why there was apparently no sign on the high school building entrance indicating a prohibition of firearms. Though active shooter drills conducted by the district were acknowledged, she said more was needed to address the potential for mass shootings.
Drexler also criticized the district’s action to make facial covering recommended rather than required on the basis of what she said was the high frequency of COVID-19 transmission in the county.
