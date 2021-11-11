MILTON — The Milton Fire Department is holding its annual fund drive. Donations are being accepted to help with expenses of operating the department.
Fund drive chair Randy Rugh and department Chief Scott Derr have set a goal of raising $25,000 through the drive.
Department expenses include gas, electric, sewage, refuse, building repairs and phones. The department will be receiving a new fire engine in 2022.
Donations can be sent to the Milton Fire Department, 208 Race St., Milton, PA. 17847-1632.
