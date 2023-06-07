BLOOMSBURG — United in Recovery will host a program to discus the Naloxbox Project from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in Bloomsburg Town Park, Market street, Bloomsburg.
The program, a Town Hall Community Conversation, is being held in response to the feedback from the Bloomsburg community regarding the Naloxboxes.
Naloxboxes are a low-barrier and anonymous way for individuals to access naloxone. Naloxone, the overdose reversal medication, is a nasal spray used when someone is experiencing an opioid overdose.
The event will be a safe space for the community to share their experiences, opinions and ask questions. United in Recovery staff members will be on hand to answer questions and provide information to attendees. Members from the 5-County Susquehanna Valley Recovery Coalition will also be in attendance.
“As a community-based program, our team works to address the overdose crisis and respond accordingly,” said Director of United in Recover, Olivia Oden, “We are hopeful that folks from the community will join us on Tuesday for information and conversation.”
