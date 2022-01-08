SLIPPERY ROCK— Slippery Rock University has announced its dean's list for the fall semester.
The list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following local students were named to the list:
• Joshua Gose of Lewisburg
• Owen Keister of New Columbia
• Jayden Linder of Lewisburg
• Amity Mattocks of Mifflinburg
• Jacob Schreck of Milton
