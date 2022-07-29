UNIVERSITY PARK — From raising livestock to programming robots, 4-H offers a learning experience.
The 4-H Youth Building at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days will introduce the many facets of 4-H to a wider audience, according to College of Agricultural Sciences organizers. Ag Progress Days are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, Centre County.
The 4-H Youth Building is located behind the Family Room on Main Street, between West Eighth and West Ninth streets. Displays and exhibitors at the Youth Building will include:
• Pennsylvania 4-H, the state program, environmental science, shooting sports and camping activities
• Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Promotion, introducing local and state dairy royalty, dairy nutrition and the meaning of "real dairy"
• Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeders Association, sharing the hobby, explaining uses of rabbits
• Plants Get Sick Too, forest fungi, cultivated mushrooms and common plant diseases
Other youth and family attractions on the grounds include:
• Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center wildlife tent
• Pasto Agricultural Museum
