Mobile health schedule LEWISBURG — Mobile Health of Evangelical is back on the road delivering preventive services directly into the communities surrounding the hospital and beyond. A variety of services are offered on the 38-foot-bus throughout the area.
As an extension of Evangelical Community Hospital, masking is required for Mobile Health of Evangelical screenings and events to ensure the safety of all participants. Physical distancing and use of hand sanitizer are encouraged as participants move through the screening process.
For August, upcoming locations are as follows:
• 4 to 7 p.m. today at National Night Out, East Snyder Park, 875 University Ave., Selinsgrove.
• 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings, L&L Market Place, 55 Bickel Road, Middleburg.
• 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings, Surplus Outlet, 5464 Route 15, Montgomery.
• 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 17, free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings, Middleburg Livestock Auction, 6592 Route 522, Middleburg.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings, Snyder County Produce Auction, 6130 Susquehanna Trail, Port Trevorton.
• 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 31, free bone density screening, Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs.
To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 833-251-0187 or visit www.evanhospital.com/MobileHealth.
Screenings
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its August screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. To schedule an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen, 6:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, includes a blood sugar screening; 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Milton YMCA; 8:45 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Mifflinburg YMCA center.
Classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of August classes.
The following will be held:
• Prepared Childbirth Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Newborn Care, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
To register for classes, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
