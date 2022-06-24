Figures reported Wednesday in a story titled “College group returns to commissioners” were in error. Rather than as reported, it should have read that start-up costs for the college were estimated at about $3 million, with operating expenses estimated at about $12 million over 10 years. Officials estimated the college’s return on investment at about $78 million. The Standard-Journal regrets the error.

