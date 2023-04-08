My favorite subject in school was English Grammar. Because it interested me, I was able to learn proper use and spellings of most words and rules. As a teacher, I loved teaching it, of course. When someone uses improper grammar when speaking to me alone, I don’t correct the speaker; and it doesn’t strike any bad response from me.
But when I hear a speaker using incorrect grammar, it does set my teeth on edge. It is the same with professional letters and writings when using poor grammar. When it leaves the office in writing, or proceeds from the classroom instructors or from the pulpit, I think it should be correct.
The one I hear the most often is an incorrect usage of “I” and “me.” I am not going to write the rules here, but I wish people would look it up, or ask a language teacher how to use it. One simple thing people could think about however when saying “You and I” or “You and me” would be to mentally take out the “You and.” If it sounds best to use the “I,” (usually early in a sentence), or does it sound better to say “me?” (Usually ending a sentence.)
I grew up in a family of German-speaking folks. People most often call their language Dutch, because the German word for their language is Deutsch which sounds much like “Dutch.” The language I learned in our home and schools was English. Although many of my relatives spoke the German language, I could have learned it. My dad would have been proud if any of his children would have had enough interest to pursue it.
The sound of it when my relatives were speaking was really cool. Even though I didn’t want to learn to speak it myself, I was proud my relatives could speak two languages.
My most favorite language comes from the Holy Bible. Encouragement can be found there as well as every kind of story and lesson anyone can imagine.
Every part of the Bible Old Testament points ahead to the coming of the one who would save us from eternal punishment. The New Testament tells of Jesus’ love, words of wisdom, and the fact that He died on the cross to pay the price of death which we deserve because “There is none righteous, no not one.”
There is much to learn from the Holy Bible, and much for which to praise God. I read of the perfect love that Jesus gives us and it gives me joy unspeakable.
Now for a news break. Just this week, April 3 to be exact, I became Mrs. Donald Beaver Sr. We were married in the Zion Church of Kratzerville by Pastor Dan Conklin. Don and I have known each other since 1961. Our families have been friends since that time.
When we both lost our spouses in the same month, November 2019, neither Don nor I was looking for a new mate. But God “orchestrated” our relationship (it started with having a series of Bible studies). Recently, we saw and felt the hand of God drawing us closer to God and each other.
My name is now Betty Blyler-Beaver. A friend said, “Ah, 3 B’s, Better Business Bureau.”
We are living in New Berlin. My home has become “our” home. We pray God will be glorified in our lives and in our marriage.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
