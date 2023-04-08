My favorite subject in school was English Grammar. Because it interested me, I was able to learn proper use and spellings of most words and rules. As a teacher, I loved teaching it, of course. When someone uses improper grammar when speaking to me alone, I don’t correct the speaker; and it doesn’t strike any bad response from me.

But when I hear a speaker using incorrect grammar, it does set my teeth on edge. It is the same with professional letters and writings when using poor grammar. When it leaves the office in writing, or proceeds from the classroom instructors or from the pulpit, I think it should be correct.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

