LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will be holding a drive-through narcan distribution event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, Lewisburg.
The event is for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdose through opioid use.
Attendees will be guided to use the drive-through window once used at the cafe. The distribution will be contactless and anonymous.
For more information, contact Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3209.
