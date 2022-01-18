MIFFLINBURG — Sunday, Jan. 30 will be the deadline for pot pie and soup orders from Trinity Lutheran Church, Cowan.
To order, call Tanya at 570-966-0910 or Deb at 570-966-2039 and leave a message if there is no answer. Pickup will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2599 Church Road, Mifflinburg.
Soups offered include beef vegetable, chicken corn, chicken corn with noodles and stuffed pepper. Ham or chicken pot pie will also be available. Orders will be for take-out only.
