On this date seven years ago, Travis Conrad sank a game-high 28 points as Lewisburg remained unbeaten with a win over visiting Central Columbia.
Mike Driscoll added a dozen for the Green Dragons.
Central marched out to a first-quarter lead, but Lewisburg chipped away in each of the subsequent three quarters to come away with the 55-46 victory.
Elsewhere in hardwood action, Milton blew out Midd-West 66-17 in Milton. Michael Jacobs netted a game-high 23 points while Chad Diggan added 14.
On the mats, Lewisburg got pins from Nicholas Bernstein, Brian Friery, Dante Taylor, Logan Aikey, Steven Gingher and Max Reed to roll over Selinsgrove, 52-24 and Warrior Run got pins from Brian LeBarron, Masen Wagner, Elias George and Nick Rohm in a 47-22 win over Muncy. The victory drew Defenders coach Wayne Smythe just five wins from his 500th victory.
In women’s hoops, Bucknell rolled to a 52-35 win over NJIT at Sojka Pavilion. Shelby Romine had 20 points and eight boards.
