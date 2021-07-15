State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 30-year-old Williiamsport woman was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after a traffic stop at 12:48 a.m. July 11 along Brandon Place and Market Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Charges are pending toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville man sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 8:48 p.m. July 10 along Industrial Park Road, west of North Main Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2003 Mini Cooper driven by Tristian J. Shirk, 19, of Montoursville, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2011 Dodge Dakota driven by a 17-year-old Pennsdale boy, caught fire, drifted across the roadway, off the roadway and over an embankment into a yard. Shirk was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a suspected minor injury. Both drivers were belted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An 83-year-old Muncy Valley man sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 11:31 a.m. July 7 along Four Mile Drive and Bullet Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Carl S. Myers, of Muncy Valley, was traveling west in a 2016 Chevrolet Impala when it attempted a left turn and was struck by an eastbound 2001 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Joshua R. Lewis, 42, of Williamsport, police reported. Myers was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. Lewis sustained a possible injury, police added.
Myers will be cited with vehicle turning left and Lewis with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Two passengers sustained suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 10:03 a.m. July 4 along Route 15 north, south of Knipe Road, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
Sara B. Marina, 44, was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander north when she fell asleep and the vehicle left the left side of the roadway, prompting Marina to awaken, police noted. The vehicle went back onto the roadway, spun clockwise, struck a road sign and guide rail and overturned onto its passenger side, police said. Two children, ages 8 and 11, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries, police said. All were belted.
Marina will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Trout Run girl escaped injury when her vehicle went out of control, off the right side of the roadway and rolled.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 11:14 a.m. July 11 along Kellysburg Road, south of Devils End Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County. The girl was traveling south in a 2000 Ford Focus at the time of the crash. She was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A Muncy man escaped injury when his vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 2:47 a.m. July 11 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
A 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by Owen D. Phillips, 26, of Muncy, was travelin east when it struck the deer, police noted. Phillips was belted. The vehicle sustained disabling damage, police noted.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Williamsport woman was arrested after she allegedly sent a threatening text message to a 20-year-old Williamsport woman.
The allegation stemmed from an incident between 8:45 and 9 a.m. July 11 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Two Linden men were arrested after state police responded to an alleged disturbance at 10:01 p.m. June 25 along Jane Street, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Melvin Stryker, 50, and Stephen Ritter, 46, were arrested, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating allegations of a physical altercation at 9:02 p.m. July 4 along Elimsport Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
A 48-year-old Montgomery man was the victim, it was noted.
Harassment
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old Montoursville boy was taken into custody for harassment and terroristic threats.
The alleged incident was reported at 6:36 p.m. July 12 along Back Street, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. The victims included a 38-year-old Montoursville woman and 19-year-old Montoursville woman. The teen was transferred to custody of juvenile probation, troopers noted.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Williamsport woman was arrested after an incident was reported at 2:45 p.m. July 11 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2002 Ford was involved and troopers said an investigation is ongoing.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A neon green Genesis bicycle was stolen from the back porch of a Loyalsock Township man.
The incident was reported between 4:30 and 5:20 p.m. July 10 along Marlin Parkway, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A kettle strainer valued at $200 and three stainless steel rack platforms valued at $300 from a dumpster were stolen.
The alleged incident occurred between 1:30 p.m. June 10 and 3:40 p.m. June 16 at Valley Farms Transport, 1860 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Unityville woman was victimized in a puppy adoption scam.
Troopers said the scam was reported at 4:30 p.m. June 18 along Route 239, Jordan Township, Lycoming County. The woman was scammed out of $550. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft from building
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Copper gutters and spouting were taken from a residence along Lafayette Parkway, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, police reported.
The victim was a 69-year-old Williamsport man. The alleged incident was reported between 4 p.m. July 3 and 1:30 p.m. July 10.
Retail theft
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Two men were taken into custody for retail theft following an alleged incident at 6:28 p.m. July 11 at Target, 107 S. Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Carlos Marquez Rosado, 32, of Westfield, and Javonte Harris, 26, of Rochester, N.Y., were taken into custody and stolen items recovered, police noted.
Theft by deception
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly attempted to open an unemployment claim using the personal information of a 58-year-old Hughesville woman.
The incident was reported July 12 along Route 118, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The personal information of a 23-year-old Allenwood man was used during the attempt, reported July 13 along Pikes Peak Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A fraudulent unemployment claim is being investigated.
Troopers said it was reported July 13 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 51-year-old Montgomery woman.
Theft by deception
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old South Williamsport man reported an identity theft between 7 a.m. Jan. 1 and 11 p.m. March 31 along Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A fraudulent unemployment claim was attempted using someone’s identity, police reported.
The incident was reported between 12:01 a.m. July 8 and 9:01 a.m. July 9 along Henry Drive, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
WOLF TOWNSHIP — An unemployment claim was fraudulently opened in the name of a 61-year-old Hughesville man, police noted.
The incident was reported between 12:01 a.m. July 2 and 1:45 p.m. July 8 along Henry Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone broke the rear hatch of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and fled.
Police said the incident was reported July 8. Victims included Patrick Tate, 64, of Williamsport, and Michelle Cioffi, 63, of Williamsport.
Criminal mischief
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Farm crops along Well Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County, were damaged.
Troopers are investigating the alleged incident between 3 p.m. July 8 and 9:30 a.m. July 9 at 539 Wells Road.
Found bicycle
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A yellow Kent boys BMX bike with riding pegs was found at 3:56 p.m July 9 at 2550 Heshbon Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Middleburg girl allegedly received harassing Instagram messages from an unknown account which used the girls photographs as profile pictures.
Police said the alleged incident was reported at 12:01 a.m. July 14 along New Berlin Highway, Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft of motor vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A motorcycle was stolen from the residence of Wesley Mast, 19, of Middleburg, troopers advised.
The theft was reported between 7 p.m. July 10 and noon July 11 at 9 Walnut Ridge Estates, Center Township, Snyder County. The motorcycle, a 2005 black and gray Kawasaki, was recovered along Mountain Road, police noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
