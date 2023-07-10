Inflation

Matías Vernengo

LEWISBURG — While inflation has dropped from where it stood last year, there are still the impacts from higher-than-normal prices.

“Inflation has fallen significantly, from almost 9% last summer to slightly above 4% now,” explained Matias Vernengo, Bucknell University professor of economics. “Most of the recent decline has been, truth be told, associated with energy prices, which have declined considerably, if one looks at the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports.”

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.