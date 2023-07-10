LEWISBURG — While inflation has dropped from where it stood last year, there are still the impacts from higher-than-normal prices.
“Inflation has fallen significantly, from almost 9% last summer to slightly above 4% now,” explained Matias Vernengo, Bucknell University professor of economics. “Most of the recent decline has been, truth be told, associated with energy prices, which have declined considerably, if one looks at the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports.”
While fuel prices have let up a bit, so also have issues with the supply chain.
“Some of the items that went up because of supply chain issues, like cars, have also come down,” Vernengo said. “To a great extent that decline is independent of the Federal Reserve policies, that do not affect international prices of oil, at least not directly, and supply chain issues.”
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) — excluding energy and food — is more volatile, Vernengo said. It’s at about 6%.
“The persistence of inflation is mostly due to food outside of the home, rents, and transportation costs,” he said.
“While costs have gone up many American wages have not,” Vernengo said. “It is also not the case that wages are growing too fast. Average Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, which at the beginning of the pandemic were growing faster than CPI, are now behind it, growing at around 4% now.”
According to Vernengo, the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine helped the rise in inflation. However, prices were rising before the start of the pandemic.
“And inflation has come down without a significant reduction in demand, which suggests that demand was the cause of inflation in the first place,” Vernengo said. “So, it was cost push, caused by the disruptions of the international economy.”
He said the cost for housing and interest rates on homes actually impact inflation, instead of the housing market.
“The issue is how the interest rates affect inflation,” Vernengo said. “The conventional story is that higher rates cool down the economy, and that in turn brings inflation down. However, note that this presupposes that inflation is caused by an economy that is overheated and needs cooling.
“That is, the cause of inflation is too much demand, demand pull as they say. If I’m right, and I might be wrong, of course, and inflation is cost push, then the interest rate does little for this kind of inflation.”
According to Vernengo, interest rates might impact the other source of inflation, besides cost push and demand pull — price-wage spirals.
“This implies that there is a conflict between firms and workers, as we did have back in the 1970s,” he said. “Firms push for higher profits, and workers for higher wages, nobody being satisfied with their respective shares of the pie.”
While corporations are very powerful, Vernengo said workers have suffered with a long process of deindustrialization and large decrease in unionization rates. The numbers of strikes are just a small fraction of what we used to have in the 1970s and before.
“The new efforts of unionization at Amazon, Starbucks and the like are not yet relevant overall,” Vernengo said. “Higher interest rates would not only cool down the economy... but also create unemployment and weaken the bargaining power of the working class, as the Volcker shock did back in the late 1970s.”
However, he said wage-price spirals would be bad.
“Profit margins are up, because when the international price of a commodity goes up, the producer has a windfall gain, and the same when there is a relative scarcity of some goods, like cars,” Vernengo said. “But workers can’t respond, demanding much higher wages.”
He also pointed out that increased wages probably won’t stop inflation.
“It actually might lead to a slower reduction in the pace of stabilization,” Vernengo said. “My point is that higher pay is needed to avoid the only important consequence of inflation. If you ask academic economists why inflation is bad, they will come up with something vague like economic welfare.”
“People prefer stable prices. In fact, inflation can have two practical effects. One is that high inflation causes misalignments in relative prices. For example, prices are growing so fast, that if I charge you a certain price, by the time of the next production cycle, my costs are higher than my final product prices.”
Energy prices and the cost of cars have been hardest hit by inflation. Also impacted have been rent rates, and costs incurred by inflation.
“Price controls, like rent controls, could help,” Vernengo said. “But they are not easy to implement immediately. And we can’t have energy subsidies in the same way that countries that have a national oil company. Policies that reduce the risk of supply chain issues, as in the Inflation Reduction Act, could be good in the long term. Building more affordable houses too. In the short-run the easiest thing is to compensate the losers, which are wage earners.”
He said it’s difficult to predict how long inflation may impact the working class.
“It is hard to say. I mean the war in Ukraine can get worse and tensions with China might lead to more severe supply chain issues. In that case, inflation can persist for a while,” said Vernengo. “On the other hand, I think that supply side shocks are not persistent, and inflation comes down relatively fast, when there are no price-wage spirals, as in the 70s. So, we might be lucky and prices might be much better by the end of the year.”
